UPDATE: Police chase ends in crash at South Main, Sandusky streets

A chase that started in Wood County and traveled through Fostoria has ended with a crash at South Main and Sandusky streets in downtown Findlay.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the chase.

A red Chevrolet pickup was being chased, and at least one person was injured in the Findlay crash. The pickup collided with at least one vehicle in the intersection and then smashed into the Rotary Way park at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The South Main and Sandusky streets intersection is closed. South Main is blocked off from Hardin to Main Cross streets. Sandusky Street is closed between Cory and East streets.

Police at the scene said it was feared that the crashed pickup was a mobile meth lab. A first responder wearing a haz-mat suit was approaching the truck at about 7 p.m.

Findlay police and fire departments, the State Highway Patrol, Hanco EMS and the U.S. Marshals Service were all at the scene.

More details will be reported when they become available.

VIDEO: Chase ends in crash at South Main, Sandusky streets

