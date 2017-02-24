Findlay enjoys record heat Friday

The thermometer hit 74 degrees in Findlay on Friday, a record high for the date.

It was the third record-high temperature in one week.

Friday’s high temperature broke the city’s record for Feb. 24 of 68 degrees, set in 1921, according to the Findlay Water Pollution Control Center, which keeps the city’s weather records.

Record-high temperature marks were also set in Findlay last Friday and Saturday.

The high reading last Friday was 62 degrees at the Water Pollution Control Center. That beat the record for Feb. 17 of 61 degrees, set in 1927.

Last Saturday, the high was 69 degrees, beating the record for Feb. 18 of 63 degrees, set in 1911.

High temperatures remained in the 60s from Sunday through Thursday, but no more Findlay records were broken until Friday.

No Findlay temperature records are expected to be in danger this weekend. Saturday’s high is predicted to be 42, with a nighttime low of 24. Sunday’s high is expected to be 41, with an overnight low of 28.

