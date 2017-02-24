Police chief’s case referred to special prosecutor

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

A domestic incident involving a suspended acting Findlay Police chief has been referred to a special prosecutor for consideration of criminal charges.

Findlay Law Director Don Rasmussen requested a special prosecutor this week after the Bureau of Criminal Identification completed an investigation of a Feb. 4 domestic incident involving then Acting Chief Sean Young.

Jason Miller, a municipal prosecutor from Hardin County, will review the bureau’s findings and determine if charges are warranted. Miller could not be reached Friday for comment.

Young, who was named acting chief after the retirement of Chief Greg Horne, was placed on administrative leave Feb. 9 after his wife, Toni, was granted a request for a civil protection order through Hancock County Common Plea Court.
The temporary order was approved after Toni Young claimed her husband threw a video camera at her, striking her in the head, at the couple’s rural home. She later sought medical treatment for her injuries.

Toni Young didn’t file a report with the Hancock County Sheriff’s office until Feb. 10.

It was after that report was filed that Hancock County Sheriff Mike Heldman said he referred the matter to the bureau because of the potential conflict of interest.

Young will remain on administrative leave until it is determined if criminal charges are filed. A final hearing on the protection order is scheduled March 17.

Lt. John Dunbar has been serving as acting police chief since Feb. 9.

