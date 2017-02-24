REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Allen, Putnam, Henry counties

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch that includes Allen, Henry and Putnam counties until 10 p.m.

Storms are expected to move eastward out of Indiana into northwestern Ohio during the evening hours. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail are the primary causes for concern, but there is a small chance of a brief tornado in these storms as well.

