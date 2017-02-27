REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Banks merged

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
First Federal Bank’s parent company, First Defiance Financial Corp. of Defiance, today closed its purchase of Commercial Bancshares of Upper Sandusky, parent company of Commercial Savings Bank, for about $70.3 million.

First Federal Bank will continue to operate the seven, former full-service Commercial Savings Bank branches in Hancock, Wyandot and Marion counties in Ohio, bringing the number of First Federal Bank branches to 43.

“This merger provides an extension of our growing market area into central Ohio and supports our overall strategic plan,” said Donald P. Hileman, chief executive officer of First Defiance.

 

