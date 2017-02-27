REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Findlay grocer buys Kentucky chain

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
Generative Growth, of Findlay, and parent corporation of Fresh Encounter, has bought Remke Markets grocery chain of northern Kentucky.

Generative Growth is a privately held company whose members include Michael S. Needler Jr., chief executive officer of Fresh Encounter, and Julie Needler Anderson, director of marketing for Fresh Encounter.

Remke, headquartered in Erlanger, Kentucky, is a retail grocery chain with stores located in the Cincinnati area. Remke was founded in 1897 as a meat market in Covington, Kentucky and has grown to 10 stores.

“This partnership will be beneficial for both Fresh Encounter and Remke Markets. The Remke locations will increase our retail footprint in Ohio and Kentucky,” Needler said.

“We look forward to working with the associates of Remke Markets and learning from their expertise of operations in a major metropolitan area,” Needler said. “We share a belief in the value of local, independent retail operations focused on providing superior products and excellent customer service.”

Fresh Encounter will manage Remke Markets. The purchase expands Fresh Encounter’s reach from 34 stores in Ohio and Indiana, including Great Scot, Community Markets and Sack n’ Save, to 44 stores. The Remke stores being added are in the Cincinnati area, including some in Kentucky.

The Remke stores will continue to operate under their existing brands.

 

