House trailer fire reported

Liberty Township and Blanchard Township fire departments responded to a house trailer fire at 8222 Hazelwood Drive Monday night. Â The fire was reported shortly after 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the trailer, according to scanner reports. The residents had reportedly escaped safely by the time firefighters arrived.

Hazelwood Drive is in theÂ Riverview Terrace Trailer Park, off County Road 140 on Findlay’s west side.

Additional details will be reported when available.

