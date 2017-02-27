Injury crash reported at Hancock County 212, 236

An injury crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock County 212 and 236, on the northeast side of Findlay, according to scanner traffic.

Two vehicles are involved, and Hancock County 236 is being shut down due to the vehicles being stuck in the roadway, according to scanner traffic.

Washington Township Fire Department is responding to the scene. Additional details will be reported as they are made available.

Comments

comments