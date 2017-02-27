REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man indicted in connection with motel shooting

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
Murder charges were filed today against a Chicago man who was arrested following a shooting at a Findlay motel earlier this month.

A Hancock County grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Husam H. Coleman, 36, in connection with the death of Marcus Alexander, 31, of Toledo, at the Econo Lodge motel, 316 Emma St., on Feb. 17.

Coleman, who resided in Findlay recently, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and is being held on $1 million bond.

He faces two counts of murder, both unclassified felonies; and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

One murder count alleges Coleman had a firearm in his possession when he purposely caused Alexander’s death, while the other count alleges Coleman caused the death while committing felonious assault. The disability count alleges Coleman was prohibited from carrying a firearm due to a cocaine conviction in Monroe County, Wisconsin, in 2005.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Reigle said today that the case remains under investigation and that the two murder charges represent alternative theories. The murder counts would merge if Coleman is convicted, and he would face sentencing on just one count. The sentence for a unclassified felony is 15 years to life in prison.

If found guilty of the disability offense, Coleman could receive an additional three years.

Coleman is expected to be arraigned next week in Hancock County Common Pleas Court.

