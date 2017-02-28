1 injured in rollover crash near Continental

A Bryan man was hurt this morning in a rollover crash at a railroad crossing on Ohio 15, north of Ohio 613 near Continental, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 7:11 a.m., a vehicle driven by William R. Ruffer, 88, of Bryan, was southbound on Ohio 15 when he went off the right side of the roadway while going through a Norfolk Southern railroad crossing. Ruffer’s vehicle then hit a log, which caused the vehicle to flip onto its roof.

Ruffer was injured and taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital by Putnam County EMS.

Assisting at the scene were the Miller City Fire Department, Continental Fire Department, and Kalida Heavy Rescue.

