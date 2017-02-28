Dorney Plaza work to tentatively begin March 27

Demolition within Dorney Plaza, to prepare for plaza renovation and nearby drainage improvements around the county courthouse, is tentatively scheduled to begin March 27, Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robertson said during the board’s regular meeting today. The date depends on contract approval.

The plaza will be updated with new pavers, some trees and concrete in a combined effort of the city, county and Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation. All three groups will provide funds to Hancock Regional Planning Commission, which is overseeing the finances for the estimated $600,000 project being designed by RCM Architects.

Work is expected to be done by October for The Community Foundation’s 25th anniversary.

The courthouse drainage project is expected to tie into a main drain in Dorney Plaza to eliminate seepage into the building’s lower level, where water is getting into the walls.

Robertson also said he met last week with Gary Wilson, spokesperson for and former president of the Hancock County Farm Bureau, as well as Dean and Kay Ziesloft, of Liberty Township, to review a public presentation by Stantec personnel and come to “common goals” on flood reduction.

Robertson also met with Steve Wilson, the former county engineer who is working with Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, and watershed general manager Lynn Army about the proposed hydraulic improvements by the engineering firm.

The installation of “benches” cut into the river banks and removal of the low “ripple” dams within the river in Findlay are both projects meant to improve water flow and the water channel.

