Findlay police explain chase policy after Thursday’s pursuit

The challenges police face in protecting people were underscored Thursday when federal agents’ chase of a man from Wood County ended in a rush-hour crash at Main and Sandusky streets.

Before the crash, the pursuit went through Findlay’s east side, including several residential areas.

Fortunately no innocent persons were hurt: only the cause of the chase, William Milliron Sr., 45, of Rudolph, was treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital. He is now being held at the Wood County Jail. Recovered from the pickup Milliron was driving were items used to make methamphetamine.

But getting to the right result: Law officers catching the person they were chasing without anyone innocent getting hurt cannot always be guaranteed.

Findlay Police Department has a policy on chases, but the nature of chases and nature of Findlay do not allow for tidy, ironclad rules, said Acting Police Chief John Dunbar.

“Our policy doesn’t say residential or business. As you know, the city goes from residential (areas) to business very quickly,” Dunbar said. “So we don’t have anything specific about that in our policy.”

As in many other situations police officers face, sound judgment is needed and discretion must be allowed, Dunbar said. That said, Findlay Police Department’s policy requires officers to consider various factors, like the time of day, traffic levels, pedestrians, road conditions, visibility; and condition of the vehicle being pursued, Dunbar said.

“Another thing that’s involved: the seriousness of the offense. What’s the reason you’re chasing this person for? Is it a stop sign violation? Or, is it a major, wanted felon? Those things are taken into consideration as well,” he said.

Findlay police’s policy dictated that Findlay officers take a secondary, supportive role when last week’s chase started outside Findlay and was lead by another law enforcement agency, the U.S. Marshals Service.

“Basically the way we look at it is, it is their pursuit. They have initiated it, coming into our town,” Dunbar said. “So we’ll try to help them the best we can and try to reduce the risk of any danger that we can. We can’t eliminate it completely. But we try to reduce the risk as much as possible.”

Findlay officers tried to block side streets.

“We don’t throw two, three, four, five units into a pursuit if there’s other agencies involved in the pursuit because we don’t believe in getting a long line — a train — of vehicles,” he said.

Instead, one Findlay cruiser followed the chase and radioed others of where the pursuit appeared to be going. The goal was to enable police to get ahead of the chase, block side streets and prevent a crash, Dunbar said.

“But there’s so many side streets that are so close together, and alleys, we weren’t able to block them all, and so he was able to go through parts of town,” he said.

When a chase starts in Findlay and involves only local police, the policy is to have two or three cruisers in pursuit.

“The maximum number of cars is three, with one of those being a supervisor,” Dunbar said. “The ideal number is two.”

One cruiser would chase. The other would focus on observing and radioing.

“That way the primary unit can focus just on driving, taking in all of those factors we talked about, not having to manipulate a car and a radio,” he said. “The secondary (cruiser) can then call it in.”

Others cruisers would block side streets, trying to prevent a cross-crash, Dunbar said.

More often, the chases are on Interstate 75. Findlay police try to keep it there, helping the State Highway Patrol by blocking the exit ramps.

“We have done that on numerous occasions and that has been successful for us,” Dunbar said.

