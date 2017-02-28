REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Main Street bridge, U.S. 68 roadwork planned

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
The Ohio Department of Transportation says it will be conducting roadwork in both Findlay and Dunkirk this week.

In Findlay, the North Main Street bridge over the Blanchard River will be reduced to one lane southbound during the daytime hours on Thursday so that debris can be removed from the base of the bridge piers.

Meanwhile, U.S. 68 in Dunkirk will close Wednesday for at least one week for an emergency rail repair. ODOT’s detour is Ohio 81, to Ohio 235, to U.S. 30 and back to U.S. 68.

