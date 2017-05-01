Federal budget deal includes funds for Great Lakes

After speculation that the upcoming federal budget would cut funding for restoration work in the Great Lakes, U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman announced today that $300 million will be allocated for such work in a budget deal finalized last night.

The funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative will help projects for Lake Erie, the senators said in a press release, including work to cut down on harmful algae and prevent Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes.

The Trump Administration’s 2018 budget request had eliminated the entire Great Lakes program.

“Investing in Lake Erie means investing in local jobs and ensuring clean drinking water for Ohio,” Brown said in a statement. “I’m proud to see Ohio Republicans and Democrats coming together to support our Great Lake and do what’s right for Ohio.”

“Winning full funding for this bipartisan initiative is a victory for Lake Erie, the Great Lakes and Ohio. Lake Erie is critical to Ohio for tourism, for our fishing industry, and for the drinking water of three million Ohioans,” Portman said. “The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative has been an effective public-private program protecting the Lake from threats like harmful algae and invasive species like Asian carp. When the Obama Administration tried to cut funding for this program, I fought that proposal at every turn until we fully funded it each year and then we extended the program for five years. I will continue to work with my bipartisan colleagues to protect this program in the future.”

