REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Arcadia, township levies renewed

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Voters in Arcadia and Van Buren Township approved separate levies Tuesday, according to unofficial numbers from the Hancock County Board of Elections.
Arcadia voters renewed a 2.3-mill, five-year levy for storm drainage repair and replacement by a vote of 32 to 6.
The levy brings in $17,881 a year. A person with a home appraised at $100,000 pays $81 a year, according to the Hancock County Auditor’s Office.
Voters in Van Buren Township renewed a 2-mill, five-year levy to pay for current operating expenses by a vote of 43 to 6.
The levy generates $42,317 annually. A person with a home appraised at $100,000 pays $70 a year, the auditor’s office said.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Fostorian injured in Ohio 613 crash

Posted On02 May 2017

Vanlue man hurt in Findlay crash

Posted On02 May 2017

Rural mobile home destroyed by fire

Posted On02 May 2017

Floods: Raising roads part of equation

Posted On02 May 2017

Carey council vote places grant in jeopardy

Posted On02 May 2017

More Local Sports

Prep baseball: McComb claims share of first BVC title since 1979

Posted On02 May 2017

Prep softball: Bluffton, Wilson bash Lima Central Catholic

Posted On02 May 2017

Findlay High roundup: Boys tennis blanks Wapak

Posted On02 May 2017

Tuesday's scoreboard

Posted On02 May 2017

Locally: UF's DeVincentis honored by GLIAC

Posted On02 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company