Dola teenager killed in car-train collision

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
A Dola teenager was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between a train and car, according to reports from WFIN-AM and WLIO-TV.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says that Layton Rogers, 16, of Dola, was traveling westbound at 3:50 p.m. Monday on Hardin County 60, west of U.S. 68, when he failed to yield for a southbound CSX train.

Layton was pronounced dead at the scene by Hardin County Coroner Larry Kuk.

The Multi County Crash Investigation Team, Dunkirk Fire and EMS, CSX Railroad Police and Minich’s Towing assisted the sheriff’s office. The crash remains under investigation.

