School bus driver hurt in Cloverdale crash

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
CLOVERDALE — A school bus driver was injured Tuesday morning after he drove off the side of a road in Cloverdale and hit a tree, the Lima post of the State Highway Patrol reported.
Two children on the bus were not injured.
A 2000 Bluebird school bus, driven by Ronald N. Miller, 62, of Ottoville, was northbound on Main Street in Cloverdale, went off the left side of the road and struck a tree about 7:10 a.m., the patrol said.
The bus sustained heavy front-end damage.
Miller was transported by Ottoville EMS to St. Rita’s Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center, in Ottawa, for minor injuries and was later released, the patrol said.
The children were taken from the scene by parents.
The patrol said the bus driver was wearing his seat belt, which helped to minimize injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, the patrol said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Assisting at the accident scene were the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Ottoville Fire and EMS, Kalida Heavy Rescue and EMS, Putnam County EMS, and Knippen’s Towing of Delphos.

