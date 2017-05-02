REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tiny turnout

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
The turnout was tiny in Hancock County’s primary election Tuesday.
About a third of the county’s precincts had nothing to vote on Tuesday.
But the Hancock County Board of Elections figured that 31,822 residents of Findlay and Hancock County could have voted. Only 3,882 did vote, equaling a voter turnout of 12.2 percent.
All registered voters in Findlay could have voted. A Findlay City Schools levy was on the ballot, plus three City Council races.
But few voters outside the city had something to vote on.

