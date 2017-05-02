REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Democrats pick 3 for council nominations

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Mary E. Harshfield, Barbara Lockard and Heidi Mercer won the Democratic nominations for three at-large seats on Findlay City Council.

Harshfield received 444 votes, Lockard received 472, and Mercer was third with 371 votes. The fourth Democratic candidate, Timothy J. Davis, trailed with 296 votes.

The three Democratic winners will advance to the November general election, where they will compete with three incumbent Republicans who were unopposed in their party’s primary today.

An independent candidate also will be competing for an at-large seat in the fall. Scott Lewis Klingler Sr., 1912 Washington Ave., filed as an independent candidate by Monday’s deadline.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Fostorian injured in Ohio 613 crash

Posted On02 May 2017

Vanlue man hurt in Findlay crash

Posted On02 May 2017

Rural mobile home destroyed by fire

Posted On02 May 2017

Floods: Raising roads part of equation

Posted On02 May 2017

Mazza Museum celebrates Children's Book Week

Posted On02 May 2017

More Local Sports

Prep baseball: McComb claims share of first BVC title since 1979

Posted On02 May 2017

Prep softball: Bluffton, Wilson bash Lima Central Catholic

Posted On02 May 2017

Findlay High roundup: Boys tennis blanks Wapak

Posted On02 May 2017

Tuesday's scoreboard

Posted On02 May 2017

Locally: UF's DeVincentis honored by GLIAC

Posted On02 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company