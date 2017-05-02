Democrats pick 3 for council nominations

Mary E. Harshfield, Barbara Lockard and Heidi Mercer won the Democratic nominations for three at-large seats on Findlay City Council.

Harshfield received 444 votes, Lockard received 472, and Mercer was third with 371 votes. The fourth Democratic candidate, Timothy J. Davis, trailed with 296 votes.

The three Democratic winners will advance to the November general election, where they will compete with three incumbent Republicans who were unopposed in their party’s primary today.

An independent candidate also will be competing for an at-large seat in the fall. Scott Lewis Klingler Sr., 1912 Washington Ave., filed as an independent candidate by Monday’s deadline.

Comments

comments