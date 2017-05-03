REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Flood watch issued for Putnam, Henry counties

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a flood watch for several counties in northwestern Ohio, including Henry and Putnam counties, from late tonight through Friday evening.

Heavy rainfall is expected over the next 48 hours across all of northwestern Ohio, according to the weather service and WTOL-TV, with some areas of the region receiving 3 inches of rain or more.

The weather service says that rises on rivers are expected, with some rivers possibly reaching moderate or major flood stages. Lowland areas that have yet to drain from the past heavy rainfall will likely also undergo more widespread flooding.

No flood watches have been issued yet by the weather service’s Cleveland office, which covers Hancock, Seneca, Wood and Wyandot counties.

