Flood watches remain in effect across area

Heavy rain expected today and Friday means moderate to major flooding is possible along the Blanchard River in Findlay, and a significant risk of flash flooding exists over the coming days, according to information provided by the National Weather Serviceâ€™s Cleveland office to city officials.

The city says it is taking measures to prepare for possible major river flooding, with potential river levels of 12 to 14.5 feet. Sandbags will be available at 224 W. Crawford St.

A flood watch has been issued by the weather service for Hancock, Henry, Putnam, Seneca, Wood and Wyandot counties through late Friday night.

The weather service said 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible through Friday evening across northwestern Ohio.

As of this morning, the weather service was predicting Findlay could see:

Between a tenth of an inch and a quarter-inch of rain overnight.

Today, between half to three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight, another 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday, between a quarter-inch and a half-inch possible.

Friday night, between a tenth and a quarter-inch possible.

Saturday and Saturday night, less than a tenth of an inch possible.

The Blanchard Riverâ€™s minor flood stage at Findlay begins at a height of 11 feet. Moderate flood stage starts at 12 feet, and major flood stage begins at 13.5 feet.

The city is also asking those who live in areas that are prone to flash flooding to be prepared. Residents are urged to check sump pumps to make sure they are working properly, and to elevate items in basements that are prone to flooding.

Lowland areas that have yet to drain from recent heavy rains are likely to undergo more flooding, the weather service said.

In Ottawa, sandbags are available at the Municipal Garage located at 1323 N. Defiance St.

The Blanchard Riverâ€™s minor flood stage at Ottawa begins at a height of 23 feet. Moderate flood stage starts at 27 feet, and major flood stage begins at 30 feet.

