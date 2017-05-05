Big craft show going ahead at fairgrounds

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
A big craft show will go ahead Saturday and Sunday at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, and a free shuttle service will be provided Saturday for people concerned about soggy fairgrounds parking lots.
The shuttle service will operate from Brown Mackie College’s paved parking lot at 1700 Fostoria Ave. beginning at 9:30 a.m. The shuttle, provided by HATS transportation, will be offered Saturday only.
There will also be free parking at the fairgrounds all weekend.
The 29th Springtime in Ohio craft show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The show will have over 270 vendors and historically attracts 5,000 to 6,000 customers.

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
