Flood reduction moves approved

DEFIANCE — Maumee Watershed Conservancy Court, in Defiance, approved plans today to reduce Blanchard River flooding by removing some river bank, widening the river beneath a bridge and removing or modifying low dams.

The measures, costing $20 million, would reduce flooding in downtown Findlay during a 100-year flood by 1 foot. That would take 760 properties out of the flood plain. Ten conservancy court judges, including Hancock County Common Pleas Judge Reg Routson, unanimously approved the measures.

The flood reduction work would likely be done over the next three years.

To pay for it, Hancock County already has $18 million in funds from a sales tax it collects for flood reduction. The tax will expire after 2018. Hancock County also will be seeking funds from Norfolk Southern Corp. to help pay either for adjustments to its bridge west of Cory Street or for replacement of the 90-year-old railroad bridge. The river will be widened under that bridge.

