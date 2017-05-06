REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

High water closes city streets, intersections

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
These roads and intersections are closed by high water, according to the Findlay Police Department:

Roads
River Road from Broad Avenue to County Road 140.
Howard Street from Broad Avenue to U.S. 224.
Stanford Parkway from Westfield Drive to South River Road.
East Main Cross Street from Osborn Avenue to South Blanchard Street.
Hemphill Boulevard from Riverside Park (south parking lot) to Cross Avenue.
McManness Avenue bridge overpass.
Carnahan Avenue from Clinton Court to Hemphill.
Central Avenue from Clinton Court to Hemphill.
South Blanchard Street curb lanes from East Main Cross to High streets.
Wilson Street from Lawn Avenue to East High Street.
East High Street from Blanchard to Wilson streets.

Intersections
Stall Drive at Brookside Drive.
Stall Drive at Fifth Street.
Stall Drive at Amelia Avenue.
South Blanchard Street at East Hobart Avenue.
Liberty Street at Apple Valley.
River Street at Hurd Avenue.

