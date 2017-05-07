Blanchard below flood stage at Findlay

The Blanchard River fell below its 11-foot flood stage Sunday morning, after about 36 hours of minor to moderate flooding in Findlay.

More than 2 inches of rain fell on the Findlay area Thursday and Friday, and the river crested at Findlay at 12.37 feet Saturday afternoon, which is considered moderate flooding.

By 9 p.m. Sunday, the river level was 9.96 feet and falling, the National Weather Service reported.

That river height can still leave some roads awash, though.

When the river level is 8 feet, water covers low-lying portions of South River Road and Howard Street on the west side of Findlay.

At 9 feet, flooding occurs on low-lying roads along the river west of Findlay, including Hancock County 140.

Eagle and Lye creeks, which both flow into the Blanchard River at Findlay, also fell below flood stage over the weekend, the National Weather Service reported.

Eagle Creek reached a height of 10.46 feet Saturday, which is considered moderate flooding by that creek, then fell below its 9-foot flood stage.

Lye Creek reached a height of 6.5 feet Friday night, which is considered minor flooding by that creek. The creek then receded below its 6-foot flood stage.

About 1.26 inches of rain fell Thursday on Findlay, according to measurements taken at the Findlay Airport, and another 1.12 inches came down Friday. Very little rain fell Saturday.

Heavier rain reportedly fell in the southern part of Hancock County on Thursday and Friday.

Downstream at Ottawa, the Blanchard River remained at minor flood stage Sunday night.

The river at Ottawa crested at 25.29 feet Saturday night. By 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the level was 24.49 feet and slowly falling.

The National Weather Service predicted the river level would fall below the 23-foot flood stage at Ottawa around 7 p.m. Monday.

Minor flood stage at Ottawa starts at 23 feet, and moderate flood stage begins at 27 feet. At 23 feet, lowland flooding occurs mainly in south Ottawa. Floodwater also gets into low farmlands. At 25 feet, flooding begins along south Walnut and west Second streets on the south side of Ottawa.

Elsewhere in Putnam County, minor flooding was continuing Sunday on the Auglaize River near Fort Jennings. The weather service predicted the Auglaize would fall below its 13-foot flood stage early Monday.

