REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Blanchard, Auglaize at minor flood stage in Putnam County

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The Blanchard and Auglaize rivers remain at minor flood stage this morning in Putnam County, and flood warnings for both rivers are in effect through Tuesday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., the Blanchard River at Ottawa was at 23.54 feet and falling, according to the National Weather Service. At 23 feet, lowland flooding occurs mainly in south Ottawa. Flood water also gets into low farmlands. The river crested Saturday evening at 25.39 feet.

Meanwhile, at Fort Jennings, the Auglaize River was at 13.62 feet and falling as of 8:15 a.m. The river crested late Saturday afternoon at 15.59 feet. At 13 feet, minor flooding begins in northwest Allen, northeast Van Wert, and southwest Putnam counties. Farm land nearest the Auglaize River will be affected by flood water.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Blanchard falls below flood stage

Posted On08 May 2017

Mayor Rathburn files as independent

Posted On08 May 2017

ODOT announces weekly road projects

Posted On08 May 2017

Two hurt in Hancock County crash

Posted On08 May 2017

Public Meetings

Posted On08 May 2017

More Local Sports

College softball: Saginaw Valley State wins GLIAC tourney

Posted On08 May 2017

College softball: Grand Valley knocks out Oilers

Posted On08 May 2017

Prep tennis: Trojans tie for second at TRAC tournament

Posted On08 May 2017

Prep tennis: O-G third at WBL tourney

Posted On08 May 2017

Prep track: Johnson leads PH boys to team title at Montpelier

Posted On08 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company