Blanchard, Auglaize at minor flood stage in Putnam County

The Blanchard and Auglaize rivers remain at minor flood stage this morning in Putnam County, and flood warnings for both rivers are in effect through Tuesday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., the Blanchard River at Ottawa was at 23.54 feet and falling, according to the National Weather Service. At 23 feet, lowland flooding occurs mainly in south Ottawa. Flood water also gets into low farmlands. The river crested Saturday evening at 25.39 feet.

Meanwhile, at Fort Jennings, the Auglaize River was at 13.62 feet and falling as of 8:15 a.m. The river crested late Saturday afternoon at 15.59 feet. At 13 feet, minor flooding begins in northwest Allen, northeast Van Wert, and southwest Putnam counties. Farm land nearest the Auglaize River will be affected by flood water.

