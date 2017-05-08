REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Crestline man injured in North Main crash

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
A Crestline man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of North Main Street at 3:12 p.m., according to the Findlay Police Department.

Emma Farison, 16, of Findlay, was traveling southbound on North Main in a Saturn Vue when she failed to stop for traffic that had stopped in front of her. Farison then rear-ended a Hyundai Veloster driven by Marcus Garverick, of Crestline.

Garverick was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS for upper back and neck pain.

Farison was cited by police for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

The Findlay Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

