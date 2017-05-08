REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Findlay pharmacy robbed Sunday morning

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Findlay police officers are looking for three men who robbed a pharmacy Sunday morning. Investigators say the incident happened at the CVS store at 463 Tiffin Avenue just before noon. The men came into the store, jumped over the pharmacy counter, and demanded a specific type of narcotic. There were three people working in the pharmacy at the time, and they gave the men what they demanded. The robbers then ran out of the store to the southwest. Police say a black or grey four-door car picked them up.

A release says the men never showed a weapon and no one was hurt during the incident.

Police say the suspects were three black men. One was wearing a mask while the other two were not.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Blanchard falls below flood stage

Posted On08 May 2017

Mayor Rathburn files as independent

Posted On08 May 2017

ODOT announces weekly road projects

Posted On08 May 2017

Two hurt in Hancock County crash

Posted On08 May 2017

Public Meetings

Posted On08 May 2017

More Local Sports

College softball: Saginaw Valley State wins GLIAC tourney

Posted On08 May 2017

College softball: Grand Valley knocks out Oilers

Posted On08 May 2017

Prep tennis: Trojans tie for second at TRAC tournament

Posted On08 May 2017

Prep tennis: O-G third at WBL tourney

Posted On08 May 2017

Prep track: Johnson leads PH boys to team title at Montpelier

Posted On08 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company