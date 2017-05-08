REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Hancock sheriff’s office adopts new state standards

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board says it has certified that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has adopted and implemented new state standards established by the board.

The new standards, developed in August 2016, are part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations. They involve standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Blanchard falls below flood stage

Posted On08 May 2017

Mayor Rathburn files as independent

Posted On08 May 2017

ODOT announces weekly road projects

Posted On08 May 2017

Two hurt in Hancock County crash

Posted On08 May 2017

Public Meetings

Posted On08 May 2017

More Local Sports

College softball: Saginaw Valley State wins GLIAC tourney

Posted On08 May 2017

College softball: Grand Valley knocks out Oilers

Posted On08 May 2017

Prep tennis: Trojans tie for second at TRAC tournament

Posted On08 May 2017

Prep tennis: O-G third at WBL tourney

Posted On08 May 2017

Prep track: Johnson leads PH boys to team title at Montpelier

Posted On08 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company