Hancock sheriff’s office adopts new state standards
Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
The Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board says it has certified that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has adopted and implemented new state standards established by the board.
The new standards, developed in August 2016, are part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations. They involve standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring.