Two power outages hit Upper Sandusky about 7:05 p.m. today.

AEP Ohio says an outage along Ohio 199 left 242 customers without electricity. Another outage left 213 customers in the Upper Sandusky area without power.

AEP is estimating the outages will be repaired by 11 p.m. today.

More information will be reported when it becomes available.

Comments

comments