I-75 ramp closures planned in North Baltimore

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
Two exit ramps will be closed this week in North Baltimore as part of resurfacing work for the Interstate 75 expansion project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

From 7 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Tuesday, the ramps to/from northbound I-75 to/from SR 18 (Exit 167) will be closed.

From 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, the ramps to/from northbound I-75 to/from Eagleville Road (Exit 168) will be closed.

The posted detours will be to the next exit north or south of the closed ramps in order to head in the correct direction.

