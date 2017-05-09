REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

UPDATE: Officer, man shot during incident in Tiffin

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A Seneca County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a man were shot in an exchange of gunfire outside the scene of a stabbing this afternoon in Tiffin.

According to a news release from Tiffin Police Chief Fredrick Stevens, the incident occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. today after officers responded to 92 N. Tecumseh Trail to assist sheriff’s deputies in a call about a person stabbed.

Tiffin police responded to the Tecumseh Trail residence at 2:04 p.m. to assist deputies in the call.

One minute later, the words, “Officer down, officer down” and “shots fired” were heard over the radio.

The suspect was then shot by one of the officers on scene, and medical aid was given to both the injured deputy and the suspect.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI&I) was contacted and will be taking over the entire investigation, including the stabbing and the officer-involved shooting.

According to the release, the names of the injured deputy, the suspect, the stabbing victim or the officers involved are not being released until the proper notifications are made.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Be sure to read tomorrow’s Review Times for the full story.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Three men rob pharmacy

Posted On09 May 2017

Marijuana found during I-75 stop

Posted On09 May 2017

Millstream adds two classes

Posted On09 May 2017

Crestline man injured in Findlay crash

Posted On09 May 2017

McComb Council names new solicitor

Posted On09 May 2017

More Local Sports

Prep baseball: Small town, big talent

Posted On09 May 2017

Prep baseball: Miller City, Leipsic share PCL title

Posted On09 May 2017

District softball: Arcadia rolls in district opener

Posted On09 May 2017

College softball: Farmer finding her way at ODU

Posted On09 May 2017

Prep track: Area League Track Preview Capsules

Posted On09 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company