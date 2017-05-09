UPDATE: Officer, man shot during incident in Tiffin

A Seneca County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a man were shot in an exchange of gunfire outside the scene of a stabbing this afternoon in Tiffin.

According to a news release from Tiffin Police Chief Fredrick Stevens, the incident occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. today after officers responded to 92 N. Tecumseh Trail to assist sheriff’s deputies in a call about a person stabbed.

Tiffin police responded to the Tecumseh Trail residence at 2:04 p.m. to assist deputies in the call.

One minute later, the words, “Officer down, officer down” and “shots fired” were heard over the radio.

The suspect was then shot by one of the officers on scene, and medical aid was given to both the injured deputy and the suspect.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI&I) was contacted and will be taking over the entire investigation, including the stabbing and the officer-involved shooting.

According to the release, the names of the injured deputy, the suspect, the stabbing victim or the officers involved are not being released until the proper notifications are made.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Be sure to read tomorrow’s Review Times for the full story.

