REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Trump fires FBI director James Comey

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement, Trump says Comey’s firing “will mark a new beginning” for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

Comey’s firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Crestline man injured in Findlay crash

Posted On09 May 2017

Three men rob pharmacy

Posted On09 May 2017

Marijuana found during I-75 stop

Posted On09 May 2017

Millstream adds two classes

Posted On09 May 2017

McComb Council names new solicitor

Posted On09 May 2017

More Local Sports

Prep baseball: Small town, big talent

Posted On09 May 2017

College softball: Farmer finding her way at ODU

Posted On09 May 2017

Prep baseball: Miller City, Leipsic share PCL title

Posted On09 May 2017

District softball: Arcadia rolls in district opener

Posted On09 May 2017

Prep track: Area League Track Preview Capsules

Posted On09 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company