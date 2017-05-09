REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

West Main Cross curb replacement continues

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Continued curb replacement work is leading to continued lane closures this week on West Main Cross Street, according to city officials.

Between Main and Liberty streets, traffic is still reduced to one lane in both directions. Between Liberty Street and Western Avenue, eastbound traffic lanes are closed; one westbound lane remains open, and flaggers will be present to direct traffic around the work zone.

Additionally, Main Street, between West Main Cross and Front streets, is also reduced to one lane southbound today.

