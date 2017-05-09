West Main Cross curb replacement continues

Continued curb replacement work is leading to continued lane closures this week on West Main Cross Street, according to city officials.

Between Main and Liberty streets, traffic is still reduced to one lane in both directions. Between Liberty Street and Western Avenue, eastbound traffic lanes are closed; one westbound lane remains open, and flaggers will be present to direct traffic around the work zone.

Additionally, Main Street, between West Main Cross and Front streets, is also reduced to one lane southbound today.

