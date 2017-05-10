REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Findlay man killed in motorcycle crash

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
A Findlay man was killed when he was thrown from his motorcycle during a crash Tuesday night, according to the Findlay Police Department.

Police said Mark L. Woodruff Jr., 40, of Findlay, was traveling northbound on Broad Avenue near West Bigelow Avenue at 8:18 p.m. on a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle. In front of the motorcycle, a 2007 Chevy 1500 pick-up truck driven by Justin Lederer, 29, of Deshler, was slowing to make a left turn onto West Bigelow Avenue.

Woodruff went to pass the truck on the right side, but made contact with the right side of the truck as he did so, police said. The motorcycle then lost control, hit the curb of the median island in the intersection, and hit the curb on the north side of the roadway.

Woodruff was thrown from the motorcycle and into a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Hanco EMS personnel, police added.

Lederer was not injured.

Findlay police said that speed is being considered a factor in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the incident, which is still under investigation by police.

