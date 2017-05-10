Previous Story
Crawford, Hardin street closures planned today
Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
West Crawford and Hardin streets are both affected by closures for construction work today, according to the City of Findlay Engineering Department.
Crawford Street will be closed to through traffic between Main and Cory streets until at least 2 p.m., while West Hardin Street will be closed between Liberty Street and Western Avenue on both Wednesday and Thursday.
A detour will be put in place for the Crawford Street closure, the city said.