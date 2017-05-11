REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fallen officers memorial set

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 20 will hold its annual Hancock County Law Enforcement Memorial Service for its fallen police officers.

The service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the FOP Memorial at 1769 Romick Parkway. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be moved to the St. Michael’s School auditorium at 750 Bright Rd.

This year’s speaker will be the Rev. Frank Ruffatto, executive director of Peace Officer Ministries, Inc. The Toledo Pipe and Drum will also perform.

This event is open to the public.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

VIDEO: Kasich talks economics, training for jobs during Bluffton visit

Posted On11 May 2017

Manufacturing worker shortage focus of May 25 panel discussion

Posted On11 May 2017

Putnam judge: Father can withdraw guilty plea in son's death

Posted On11 May 2017

Mount Blanchard man sentenced in fatal accident

Posted On11 May 2017

Ottawa man hurt in motorcycle crash

Posted On11 May 2017

More Local Sports

FHS roundup: Findlay tennis edges Ottawa Hills

Posted On11 May 2017

Prep softball: Ashland bounces Trojans from tourney

Posted On11 May 2017

Prep softball: Hardin Northern claims share of NWCC crown

Posted On11 May 2017

Prep baseball roundup: Elmwood blanks Bluffton

Posted On11 May 2017

Prep track roundup: Neal takes TRAC shot put crown

Posted On11 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company