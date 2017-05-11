REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Kasich urges more business influence in schools

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
BLUFFTON — Gov. John Kasich urged more business influence in education and sounded like a prospective 2020 presidential candidate in a visit to Bluffton today.

The governor questioned whether “Americans” are being trained for jobs of the future and expressed concern about the “country” being divided in comments at Grob Systems, in Bluffton.

The company, which makes equipment that enables automakers to produce engines and transmissions, was touted as a model for addressing the shortage of workers for skilled manufacturing jobs. Grob hires about 15 apprentices each year. Apprentices work at Grob, and the company pays for their education expense for an associate degree in electrical engineering technology or manufacturing engineering technology. The company also pays for employees to earn bachelor’s degrees, said Michael Hutecker, chief executive officer of Grob Systems. Grob employs nearly 500.

Kasich has proposed having business leaders like Hutecker on school boards as non-voting members.

“We’re all sort of afraid of change, but I don’t think here at this company, you’re afraid of change. Are you? You accept it,” Kasich said. “Then you get people trained for what’s going to come, so you can have higher productivity. Higher productivity means higher wages. Higher productivity means a better standard of living and how cool is it, that you have this operation in Bluffton.”

“This is cutting edge,” he said.

 

