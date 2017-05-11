Man held on two Findlay burglaries

Findlay police have arrested a man in connection with break-ins of a city auto dealership and a retail business early Wednesday.

Christopher Ryane Anders, 28, was taken into custody following an investigation of a burglary at Warner Buick GMC, 1060 Bright Road.

Police said a window was shattered at the dealership to gain entry and a GMC Acadia SUV was stolen prior to 7:28 a.m. Wednesday.

Using the vehicle’s OnStar, police located the vehicle in the 1000 block of Concord Court. Surveillance was conducted and a Findlay man, later identified as Anders, returned to the vehicle, and was arrested within three hours of the incident being reported.

During the investigation of the Warner incident, police discovered evidence that linked Anders to another burglary, at the Big R store, 1800 Tiffin Ave., sometime prior to 4:29 a.m. Wednesday.

A contractor discovered the crime when he found a window broken at Big R, which is not yet open for business. Police have not disclosed what items were stolen.

Anders is expected to be charged with felony charges of receiving stolen property and breaking and entering. He is being held in the Hancock County jail pending his initial court appearance.

