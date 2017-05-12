Three injured in Wyandot County head-on crash

Three people were injured Thursday night in a head-on crash on Ohio 67 just north of Crane Township 42, according to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:55 p.m., a 2003 Chevrolet Impala driven by Emilee Lester, 22, of Marion, was travelling north on Ohio 67 when she swerved to avoid hitting an unknown object or animal in the roadway. Lester then went into the opposite labe of travel and struck a southbound 2010 Mercedes-Benz C300 driven by Teresa Wheeler, 46, of Upper Sandusky.

Lester and a passenger, Allison Gales, 22, of Westerville, were both taken by Life Flight medical helicpoter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with incapacitating injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Wheeler was taken by Sycamore EMS to Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky for unknown injuries.

Lester was cited for failure to drive within marked lanes.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Fox’s Towing, Upper Sandusky.

