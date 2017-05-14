One person hurt in Tiffin Avenue accident

A Findlay woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident in the 400 block of Tiffin Avenue early Sunday evening, Findlay police reported.

According to police, Christina Simpson, 34, of Findlay, turned left from Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken parking lot into the westbound lane of Tiffin Avenue at 5:16 p.m. and then attempted to turn left onto Factory Street when her 2011 Chevy Malibu was struck by a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada, driven by Deanna Vanvolkom, 27, of Findlay, which was eastbound on Tiffin.

Following impact, the Simpson vehicle rolled over, police reported. Neither Simpson nor her passenger was injured, according to police. However, Vanvolkom was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries, police reported.

Simpson was cited for failure to yield while making a left turn, according to police.

Comments

comments