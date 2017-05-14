REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

One person hurt in Tiffin Avenue accident

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A Findlay woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident in the 400 block of Tiffin Avenue early Sunday evening, Findlay police reported.
According to police, Christina Simpson, 34, of Findlay, turned left from Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken parking lot into the westbound lane of Tiffin Avenue at 5:16 p.m. and then attempted to turn left onto Factory Street when her 2011 Chevy Malibu was struck by a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada, driven by Deanna Vanvolkom, 27, of Findlay, which was eastbound on Tiffin.
Following impact, the Simpson vehicle rolled over, police reported. Neither Simpson nor her passenger was injured, according to police. However, Vanvolkom was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries, police reported.
Simpson was cited for failure to yield while making a left turn, according to police.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Weekend: Get Out!

Posted On14 May 2017

Weekend: FoodKeeper phone app helps maintain clean kitchen

Posted On14 May 2017

Weekend: Extravabandza

Posted On14 May 2017

Weekend: Mental Health Moment

Posted On14 May 2017

Weekend: Music of the movies

Posted On14 May 2017

More Local Sports

Sectional Tennis Roundup: Findlay sweeps top spots at sectional

Posted On14 May 2017

Prep Track Roundup: Bame is boys MVP at NWCC meet

Posted On14 May 2017

Prep Softball Roundup: Findlay pounds Fremont Ross

Posted On14 May 2017

College Track: UF's DeVincentis, Streacker score wins

Posted On14 May 2017

Prep Track: Bluffton boys, Grove girls rack up NWC championships

Posted On14 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company