Campbell to avoid taxes on new distribution center

Campbell Soup Supply Co. will avoid $1 million in taxes by temporarily ceding ownership of its 741,000-square-foot distribution center to be built soon on Findlay’s north end to Blanchard Valley Port Authority.

Government bodies like the port authority do not pay sales tax. So, sales tax will not be levied on construction materials for the $37.5 million warehouse to be built south of Hancock County 212 and the McLane distribution center by summer 2018. It will employ 160. Campbell Soup Supply has told the state it plans to grow to over 300 workers in three years.

In the deal approved today by the port authority:

Campbell Soup Supply Co. in a few weeks will lease to the port authority the land on which the warehouse will be built. Campbell will pay the port authority an $87,500 upfront fee for its help in the maneuver.

When the land is leased to the port authority, the port authority will issue up to $37.5 million in bonds to finance construction of the warehouse.

Construction will start by this summer. Because the port authority, a government body, will be the owner of the building, no sales tax will be charged for the construction materials.

Campbell will lease the warehouse from the port authority for four years with no lease fee. After four years, Campbell must buy the building from the port authority for $10,000. When Campbell buys the building the land lease to the port authority will end.

