Council splits service-safety post, after arguing

The final vote to split the City of Findlay’s service-safety director position sparked another heated exchange Tuesday between City Council members.

The legislation, which was amended to address financial reporting concerns raised by City Auditor Jim Staschiak earlier this month, was approved after its third reading by council with a 7-3 vote. Voting in opposition were Councilwoman Holly Frische, R-1, along with Councilmen Jim Niemeyer, R-6, and Jeff Wobser, R-At-Large.

Frische continued to push for more background on the legislation during Tuesday’s council meeting. She asked specifically for a reading of each job description for the new positions, and a justification for the salaries.

“I will not support this ordinance without a council discussion (about) justifying the rate of what we are paying for the safety director to only be having fire and police under his belt, because I am sure that is not a full-time position when they are union-contracted,” Frische said.

Frische cited other salary decisions made by city administrators, including a 22 percent pay raise given to Service-Safety Director Paul Schmelzer in late December 2015. She said the city has also recently hired a full-time administrative assistant at a cost of $21.04 per hour, with benefits that cost an average of $929 per month. Frische said council had only approved a part-time assistant for the administrative offices.

“That again is because we’re not addressing council’s job on the salary budget and what we’re doing,” Frische said.

Tom Shindledecker, R-At-Large, challenged Frische’s position, saying the job-splitting legislation does not increase the cost to the city.

Schmelzer has held the combined position since 2012, and is expected to maintain the role of safety director after the split. Brian Thomas, who was hired as city engineer in May 2015, is expected to assume the duties of service director.

The ordinance creates a salary range for each. The director of public service would be paid between $68,276 and $106,080 yearly. The director of public safety would be paid between $59,878 and $99,999.

The salary range for the current combined position is between $77,230 and $159,120. Schmelzer’s salary this year is $149,489.

“Your job as a council member is to vet the entire process of every ordinance that comes across your desk,” Frische said.

“This is an executive decision. We are a legislative body,” Shindledecker said.

“Call it an executive decision all you like, but let’s call it rubberstamping, that’s what it is,” Frische said.

There was a short exchange of barbs between council members, before council President Jim Slough encouraged council to come back to order.

“Let’s, let’s move on. This is beneath your dignity,” Slough said.

