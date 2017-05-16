REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Mitec to add jobs

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
Auto parts maker Mitec will add 80 jobs at its Findlay plant over the next two to three years, Tim Hall, Mitec North America president said today.

The job additions will bring total employment to 200 at the plant, the former Findlay Industries factory, 4000 Fostoria Ave. The German-based company doubled its employment in the past year when it grew 120 employees.

The maker of engine and transmission parts has added Honda, in Marysville, to its list of customers, which already included General Motors. It will be adding 60 machines and 40,000 square feet to its plant to increase production, Hall said. The existing plant has 85,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 15,000 square feet of office space.

 

