3 arrested after Findlay drug raid
The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, arrested three people on drug charges after searching a house in Findlay Tuesday night.
The search at 1211 Summit St. yielded heroin, crack cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, criminal tools, and a large sum of cash, according to the task force.
Dana A. Ryan II, 24, of Detroit, was arrested on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, a fourth-degree felony; trafficking in crack cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; possession of heroin, a third-degree felony; and possession of crack cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Cedric D. Slough, 18, and Ashley A. Beckett, 24, were arrested on charges of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. Both are residents of 1211 Summit St.