Former police sergeant may return to duty

A former Findlay police sergeant who was fired years ago for “behavior unbecoming a police officer” may be going back on duty as a result of a ruling Wednesday by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The high court reversed an appeals court ruling and reinstated an arbitrator’s finding that Dave Hill should be suspended, but not terminated, for a 2012 incident that occurred while Hill was employed with the police department.

The matter will now be revisited by the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, where one of Hill’s appeals was heard in 2015.

Findlay Law Director Don Rasmussen said Wednesday he was disappointed by the latest ruling in a long legal struggle, but said the city has little choice but to comply. Oral arguments were made before the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus in February.

“It’s a bad decision,” Rasmussen said. “There will be a lot of things to work out, details about wages and retirement status, things like that.”

Neither Hill nor attorneys for the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, which represented him, could be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

Hill still lives in the area, but has been out of law enforcement since 2012.

Comments

comments