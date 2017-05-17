REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Small aircraft crashes on eastern edge of Findlay

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
The Washington Township Fire Department was called to the scene of a crash of a small airplane on the eastern edge of Findlay Wednesday night.

The crash was reported about 8:50 p.m. in a field off Washington Township 242 near Ash Ridge Lane. Radio scanner reports indicated the ultralight plane was occupied by one person, who was alert and talking. Hanco Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Additional details will be reported when they become available.

 

