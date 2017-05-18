Motorcyclist injured in accident

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
A Findlay man was injured when his motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck on Tiffin Avenue Thursday afternoon, Findlay police reported.
According to police, Andrew Gutting, 27, of Findlay, was driving a 2012 Harley-Davidson westbound in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue at 4:55 p.m. when he was struck by a 1996 Dodge Dakota, driven by Gage Shafer Haws, 22, of Findlay, who was eastbound on Tiffin Avenue and attempting a left turn into the Circle K convenience store.
Gutting was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco Ambulance, police reported. Shafer Haws was cited for failure to yield while making a left turn, according to police.
The Findlay Fire Department and Dick’s Towing assisted at the accident scene.

