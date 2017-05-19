REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Hancock auditor issues stream assessment refunds

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The Hancock County Auditor’s Office released refunds Friday for the Blanchard River Stream Enhancement Assessment.
The Hancock County commissioners elected to pay the assessment for the 2016 tax year for the stream enhancement project, but due to a misunderstanding, it was also placed on 2017 first-half tax bills.
Property owners who paid for the full year will receive a refund check of $18 per parcel assessed.
Individuals who paid for half a year will receive a credit on the second-half tax bill. Individuals who did not pay their first-half tax bill will receive an adjustment on their second-half bill along with the penalties and interest.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

West Main Cross Street curb replacement work continuing

Posted On19 May 2017

Putnam County officers under state investigation

Posted On19 May 2017

Findlay library schedules SummerRead program

Posted On19 May 2017

Veteran to be recognized at Armed Forces Day

Posted On19 May 2017

Motorcyclist hurt in accident

Posted On19 May 2017

More Local Sports

Prep Roundup: Carey's Mullholand fires one-hit shutout

Posted On19 May 2017

Prep Tennis: Ada's Beaschler reaches district semis

Posted On19 May 2017

Division III District Track: Shot put records fall at Findlay

Posted On19 May 2017

District Track: Elmwood relay finishes second

Posted On19 May 2017

NCAA Women's Golf: Dallas Baptist has a 6-stroke lead

Posted On19 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company