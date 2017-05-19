Hancock auditor issues stream assessment refunds

The Hancock County Auditor’s Office released refunds Friday for the Blanchard River Stream Enhancement Assessment.

The Hancock County commissioners elected to pay the assessment for the 2016 tax year for the stream enhancement project, but due to a misunderstanding, it was also placed on 2017 first-half tax bills.

Property owners who paid for the full year will receive a refund check of $18 per parcel assessed.

Individuals who paid for half a year will receive a credit on the second-half tax bill. Individuals who did not pay their first-half tax bill will receive an adjustment on their second-half bill along with the penalties and interest.

