Police looking for info on theft suspect

The Findlay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole tools from Lowe’s, 1077 Bright Road, on Sunday.

Police said that the man entered Lowe’s, placed several expensive tool items in his cart, and exited the store without paying.

A photo provided by police of the suspect shows a white male wearing a black Under Armor jacket and sunglasses.

The man then left the Lowe’s parking lot in a silver Honda sedan.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity should contact Findlay police at 419-424-7150, referencing case number 01-17-04737.

